"These guys were the worst of the worst" - Former WWE manager recalls working with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recalled working with WWE legends Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and stated that at the time, the two weren't particularly talented inside the ring. However, they later went their separate ways and became icons in the professional wrestling industry.

They started their career as a tag team. Flash (Sting) and Jim "Justice" Hellwig (The Ultimate Warrior) were initially known as the Freedom Fighters. They worked with multiple managers at the Continental Wrestling Association during the mid-80s, including Dutch Mantell.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch discussed what it was like working with the Freedom Fighters.

"I was in Memphis when Sting and Ultimate Warrior came into Memphis. Straight out of school in California. They drove all the way from wherever the school is all the way to Memphis. These guys were the worst of the worst. They didn't know how to lock up, they didn't know anything and they give them some name like the Freedom Fighters. I gave them the name "The Blade Runners". There was a movie out "Blade Runner", I said let's call you the Blade Runners and I managed them for like two weeks and hell they were killing my heat . . . They started in Memphis and they were just God awful. Terrible. They weren't even that good," Mantell revealed.

You can check out Dutch Mantell's thoughts on this week's episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown on the latest episode of Smack Talk.

Sting and The Ultimate Warrior went onto become WWE Hall of Famers

Following their ventures in various wrestling promotions in the U.S.A., The Ultimate Warrior found success in WWE while Sting found WCW a safe landing spot. The two have since come a long way and are regarded by many as two of the most influential names in pro-wrestling.

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, while Sting was inducted two years later.

Sting is currently an active part of the AEW roster and wrestles occasionally in tag team matches. He is paired up with one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion Darby Allin, who is set to take on former WWE Superstar CM Punk at AEW All Out this Sunday.

What do you think of Sting's career across various top promotions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Vedant Jain