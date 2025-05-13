Ex-WWE star to debut at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could make her AEW debut at Dynamite: Beach Break this week as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard. The star was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion.
Last year, Mercedes Mone introduced Kamille as her bodyguard. However, things didn't work out between The CEO and The Brickhouse, as the two went their separate ways after a few months. Nonetheless, former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler could very well be Kamille's replacement as Mone's new bodyguard.
Shayna Baszler was one of the many stars who got released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this month. Shayna's release came as a shock to many fans, as she was with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut for nearly eight years. Following her release, Baszler has been rumored to join AEW.
Assuming she signs with AEW, The Queen of Spades may make her All Elite debut this Wednesday on Dynamite: Beach Break. The reigning TBS Champion could introduce Shayna as her new bodyguard.
The Queen of Spades has an MMA background, which makes her a force to be reckoned with, and her alliance with Mercedes will likely put the women's division on notice. That said, the angle is speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see if Shayna turns All Elite.
Mercedes Mone has a huge implications match to look forward to
Mercedes Mone has been a dominant TBS Champion, overcoming every challenge for nearly a year now. Meanwhile, she recently booked her spot in the final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
At Double or Nothing later this month, The CEO is slated to take on former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in the final. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.
It remains to be seen if The CEO manages to win the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup later this month.