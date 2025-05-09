  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Shayna Baszler
  • "I’ve always loved her" - Former champion wants Shayna Baszler in AEW

"I’ve always loved her" - Former champion wants Shayna Baszler in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 09, 2025 13:08 GMT
Shayna Baszler AEW
Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion! (Image Source: Shayna on X and allelitewrestling.com)

A former AEW Women's World Champion expressed her desire to see Shayna Baszler in Tony Khan's promotion following her WWE release. She also pitched a role for Shayna in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, wanted to have Shayna Baszler in Tony Khan's promotion. Shayna was one of the many stars recently released by the Stamford-based promotion. She had an eight-year run with the company and became a multi-time NXT Women's and tag team champion during her tenure as well.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa was asked on the Busted Open Radio about who among the recently released stars she would like to see in AEW. Rosa instantly named Shayna as the one she wanted to see go All Elite, citing her promo work and experience on TV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her, and I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great."

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Thunder Rosa also pitched a creative idea for Baszler to be added to the men's stables in AEW if she joins the promotion.

Ad
“I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things… I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.” [H/T: Sescoops]
Ad

Shayna Baszler's statement after WWE release

Many fans were upset to learn that Shayna Baszler was one of the stars who got released by the WWE despite her immense talent. She wrestled her last TV match on SmackDown last month. The 44-year-old also wrestled at the GCW Bloodsport event while being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Right after her WWE release, The Queen of Spades took to X (fka Twitter) to send the following chilling message:

Ad
"No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn."

Considering the above statement made by Baszler, fans will have to wait and see what she has in store for the future.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications