"I’ve always loved her" - Former champion wants Shayna Baszler in AEW

A former AEW Women's World Champion expressed her desire to see Shayna Baszler in Tony Khan's promotion following her WWE release. She also pitched a role for Shayna in All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, wanted to have Shayna Baszler in Tony Khan's promotion. Shayna was one of the many stars recently released by the Stamford-based promotion. She had an eight-year run with the company and became a multi-time NXT Women's and tag team champion during her tenure as well.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa was asked on the Busted Open Radio about who among the recently released stars she would like to see in AEW. Rosa instantly named Shayna as the one she wanted to see go All Elite, citing her promo work and experience on TV.

“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her, and I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great."

Thunder Rosa also pitched a creative idea for Baszler to be added to the men's stables in AEW if she joins the promotion.

“I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things… I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.” [H/T: Sescoops]

Shayna Baszler's statement after WWE release

Many fans were upset to learn that Shayna Baszler was one of the stars who got released by the WWE despite her immense talent. She wrestled her last TV match on SmackDown last month. The 44-year-old also wrestled at the GCW Bloodsport event while being under contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Right after her WWE release, The Queen of Spades took to X (fka Twitter) to send the following chilling message:

"No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn."

Considering the above statement made by Baszler, fans will have to wait and see what she has in store for the future.

