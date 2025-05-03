  • home icon
  Shayna Baszler sends chilling message after getting released from WWE

Shayna Baszler sends chilling message after getting released from WWE

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 03, 2025 15:27 GMT
Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Women
Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion.

WWE recently released a bunch of superstars as a part of the company's cuts in early May 2025. Shayna Baszler was also among the many who were let go of, and she has shared a chilling message regarding the shocking turn of events.

The Queen of Spades joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and had a dominant run as the NXT Women's Champion on the developmental brand. On the main roster, she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship three times—twice with Nia Jax, and once with Ronda Rousey.

In her last run, Baszler became a crucial member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction. However, the company could not capitalize on the group, especially after Sonya Deville was let go earlier this year. With Zoey Stark being the only remaining member of that stable, the PFC has now been disbanded.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shayna Baszler asserted her unparalleled contribution to the industry and ominously referenced galactic destruction following her WWE departure

"No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn."

Check out her post below:

Mojo Rawley predicted Shayna Baszler and other fired WWE stars' future after shocking release

The wrestlers who were let go from the main roster were Baszler, Braun Strowman, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Dakota Kai. Stars released from NXT were Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, Eddy Thorpe, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade.

On X/Twitter, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley shared positive words for The Queen of Spades and other released talent. He stated that individuals fired from World Wrestling Entertainment are going to earn a lot of money outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

"Telling you right now, some of these people released today are going to make a lot more money on the outside," Rawley wrote.

It will be exciting to see Shayna Baszler compete outside of the sports entertainment juggernaut now that she is a free agent.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Edited by Arsh Das
