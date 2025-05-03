List of all WWE releases so far in May 2025

One of the most unpleasant times of the year for a WWE fan, or even anyone on the roster, is when the releases start to happen. What's sometimes referred to as "spring cleaning" has happened again in early May 2025, and this is the list of releases.
It was rumored that major cuts were coming internally in WWE, and this is something that happens to shake things up as well as to presumably cut costs. There usually happen to be cuts behind the scenes as well, but those get less publicity.
However, the list of superstars released this year is nothing short of shocking because of some of the star power. We aren't just talking about the main roster, either.
Here is the list of WWE superstars released so far:
- Braun Strowman
- Dakota Kai
- Shayna Baszler
- Kayden Carter
- Katana Chance
NXT:
- Cora Jade
- Gigi Dolin
- Eddy Thorpe
- Jakara Jackson
- Riley Osborne
- Joe Coffey
- Mark Coffey
- Wolfgang
Ryan Pappolla, the beloved broadcasting figure who was with the company for a decade, was also cut from the company.
Perhaps the most shocking name on this list is Dakota Kai, who was just getting over with fans and in the mix to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Over in NXT, Eddy Thorpe, Cora Jade, and Gigi Dolin were beloved figures while Jakara Jackson enjoyed regular TV time.
More releases are expected from NXT.
This list will be updated if the releases keep happening.