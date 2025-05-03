Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, and other released WWE stars' future predicted after shocking releases

A former WWE Superstar has made a big prediction about the names who were released tonight. Mojo Rawley, aka Dean Muhtadi, said some of the released stars will make a lot of money outside the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and several others were let go tonight in a release spree. Fans are not happy at all with some of the releases, judging by the reactions on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley took to his X handle to make a bold prediction about the released stars. Here's what he wrote:

"Telling you right now, some of these people released today are going to make a lot more money on the outside."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dakota Kai is one of the most beloved stars in the industry today and boasts of massive fan support. Fans weren't happy with WWE keeping her off TV lately. She recently confirmed on X that she wasn't out injured, leaving fans enraged. They didn't have the slightest idea that her release was on the horizon.

Cora Jade was another release that shocked fans. The young star has a long road ahead of her, and it won't be a surprise if she ends up making her way back to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More