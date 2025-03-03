Ex-WWE star to make AEW debut as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard at Revolution 2025? Analyzing the chances

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone has become one of the top fixtures in AEW in less than a year. But her rise was supported by a wall of protection in the form of Kamille, who is no longer alongside her. However, The CEO could find a perfect replacement in the form of former WWE star Indi Hartwell.

The reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion made her debut in Tony Khan's company in March 2024. In her first match in AEW, she defeated her arch rival, Willow Nightingale, to become the TBS Champion and has been the champion ever since. However, a huge wall of protection in front of The CEO was the dominant Kamille.

She was Mercedes' instrument of destruction and played an integral role in protecting the 33-year-old's title reign. However, a few months ago, they ended their alliance, opening up the slot for a possible new bodyguard for the TBS Champion. A major name who could fill that slot is Indi Hartwell. While the Australian had a lackluster run in WWE, her physical stature is very dominant.

This can be seen from her intense training regime on social media and her prime tenure in NXT. This makes Indi Hartwell a perfect fit to become Mercedes Mone's bodyguard. She could debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at Revolution 2025 and help Mercedes retain her TBS Title against Momo Watanabe. However, the angle is speculative at the moment.

Indi Hartwell was released from WWE in 2024

Indi Hartwell was an emerging prospect on the WWE main roster following her successful run in NXT. But it was nowhere near the same for her on the main roster. The 28-year-old was hardly used on television and was not involved in any significant storylines.

She was released from the company in November 2024. Hartwell is now set to make her return to the ring in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Moreover, she recently revealed her new theme song by Downstait, titled, Hart Won't Quit!

With Hartwell's future uncertain in the wrestling world, a move to AEW as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard could just be the break she is looking for.

