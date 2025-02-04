Ex-WWE star set for in-ring return

A former WWE Superstar is set to be back in action since her departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Her 90-day non-compete clause with the company has officially expired.

Indi Hartwell was released from WWE in November 2024. The star's last in-ring encounter was on Friday Night SmackDown in October last year, when she teamed with Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Bayley and Naomi.

The former NXT Women's Champion appeared as a free agent at WrestleCon this past Saturday during the Royal Rumble weekend. On X (formerly Twitter), Renegades of Wrestling confirmed that Indi Hartwell is set to return to her hometown of Melbourne for the first time in six years.

The Impressive will compete at the We Are Renegades event on March 9, 2025, at the Northcote Theatre.

"For the first time in six years, @indi_hartwell will compete in her hometown of Melbourne, as she returns to Australia for #WeAreRenegades at the Northcote Theatre on March 9!" the post read.

Top WWE Superstar opens up about Indi Hartwell's departure

In 2020/21, Hartwell was a prominent member of The Way, a popular stable on NXT, co-led by Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. It also featured Austin Theory and Dexter Lumis. After the 28-year-old female star was released from the Stamford-based company, Johnny Wrestling spoke about his former stablemate.

In an interview with Metro, the reigning WWE Tag Team Champion praised Indi Hartwell, emphasizing their strong belief in her potential. Johnny Gargano acknowledged her youth, highlighted her untapped talent and personality, and expressed excitement for her future in wrestling.

"Obviously, everybody knows what Indi means to me and Candice; we absolutely love [her], and we absolutely believe in her. We still do believe that; she’s so incredibly young; I think she’s got a lot to offer the wrestling world, and I am very excited to see what she shows the wrestling world. I think she’s got untapped personality and untapped potential. I think when she’s able to finally show that to the world, people are gonna latch on," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Hartwell wins any major championship after her time in WWE.

