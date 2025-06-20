Ex-WWE star to make huge AEW return after 4 years and cost Mercedes Mone at All In 2025? Analyzing the chances

Mercedes Mone is the talk of the town in wrestling. She recently made history by winning yet another title, as she claimed the CMLL World Women’s Title at Grand Slam Mexico. It seems there is nothing or no one that can stop her now.

She has a chance to add yet another title to her already impressive collection at All In, where she will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship. She earned that opportunity by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

However, despite everything looking promising for her, a blast from her former company, WWE, could completely derail her chances of becoming the new Women’s World Champion. That is none other than Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade).

Black had a brief stint in AEW before moving to WWE in 2021, where she faced opponents like Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes in 2020. She recently revealed that fighting Mercedes Mone is her dream, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the future.

Cora Jade was released from her WWE contract on May 2, 2025, ending her four-year run with the company.

Nic Nemeth lavishes huge praise on Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone received high praise from former WWE star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). He said that given all that she has achieved so far, she is undoubtedly the women’s wrestler of the year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he said:

“She's the person that you want to be your champion. I can't think of someone right now who would even be yeah. You're, you're, it's, it's not even a judgment call. It's like she's number one at the moment. She's the right age to be dominating. She's picking up titles and making them worth more than they are without her. That's a huge step. That's huge for the business. That's good for AEW. That's good for her. That's good for whatever championship she holds.”

That is indeed some high praise, and she will hope to back it up by defeating Toni Storm at AEW All In.

