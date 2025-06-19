Former WWE World Champion picks Mercedes Moné as the women's wrestler of the year: "It's not even a judgment call"

Mercedes Moné has been a dominating force in the ring. Now, a former WWE World Champion has picked her as the women's wrestler of the year.

Nic Nemeth was the latest to comment on Mercedes Moné. Ever since she arrived in AEW last year, The CEO has been on a spree of collecting titles. She currently holds the TBS, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, and EWA Women's Championships. If that wasn't enough, she won the CMLL World Women's Title at AEW Grand Slam and is set to challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

Trending

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Dave LaGreca named The CEO as his 'women's wrestler of the year, and Nemeth also agreed. The former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated that other promotions wanted her as their champion since she was everywhere. He also said that she was increasing the worth of every title she had won.

"I think even if you're one of those eight titles on her, but you know what she stands for and you know what she can do and you know that she's on television every week and she looks the part and she's walking a red carpet in between. She's the person that you want to be your champion. I can't think of someone right now who would even be yeah. You're, you're, it's, it's not even a judgment call. It's like she's number one at the moment. She's the right age to be dominating. She's picking up titles and making them worth more than they are without her. That's a huge step. That's huge for the business. That's good for AEW. That's good for her. That's good for whatever championship she holds," Nemeth said. [0:22 - 0:58]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné sends message to Toni Storm

Mercedes Moné is set to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas. This week on Grand Slam: Mexico, Moné defeated Zeuxis to become the new CMLL World Women's Champion.

Following her big win, Storm interrupted The CEO on the titantron before Mina Shirakawa showed up to distract the TBS Champion. Toni took this opportunity to hit the former Sasha Banks with a German suplex as her titles flew off her shoulders. Security officials had to step in to separate them.

After this brawl, Mercedes cut a backstage promo directed at Toni Storm and said:

"Toni, you think you're going to play mind games with me? Well, I'm the master of any game. So bring it. You see tonight, tonight's win, which is a little preview to what's to come at All In: Texas. See, Toni, you call yourself Timeless, well, I'm iconic. I'm six belts Moné, the conversation, the blueprint, The CEO, and the Moné train is on a roll. And Toni, your time? Well, it's ticking, and it's almost up. See you in Texas, b*tch!" [0:29-1:04]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Moné will be able to add another title to her already impressive collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More