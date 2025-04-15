Ex-WWE star to return as a heel and immediately align with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the chances

The Young Bucks could align themselves with a former WWE star after his return on AEW Dynamite. The star has been out of action for more than a year now.

Ad

At the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, The Young Bucks made their shocking return to cost Swerve Strickland the World title against Jon Moxley in the main event. On Dynamite last week, the EVPs had an altercation with Swerve and Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, ex-WWE star Keith Lee could return as a heel to join Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

After his AEW debut in 2022, Keith Lee formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland, but the duo later broke up after having tag title glory. A feud between the two is still pending since their separation. Lee was also slated for a match against Swerve at Worlds End 2023 before his lengthy absence, and he has been out of action ever since.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid the ongoing feud between Swerve Strickland and The Bucks, Keith Lee could be brought back as a heel so he could get his long-awaited revenge on Strickland. The feud could be the perfect opportunity to bring Lee back on TV, as fans have been missing him for quite some time.

The Young Bucks explained their actions on AEW Dynasty

After they cost Swerve Strickland the AEW World title in the main event of Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks showed up on Dynamite last week to explain their actions. In their promo, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson explained that they did it for their friend, Hangman Page, as he didn't want Swerve to be the World Champion:

Ad

"We did it for our good friend. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, you’re welcome. This is what you wanted all along. You never wanted Swerve to be the champion ever again. We did that for you," The Bucks said.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how the story between The Bucks and Swerve develops going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More