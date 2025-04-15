Ex-WWE star to return as a heel and immediately align with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite? Looking at the chances

The Young Bucks could align themselves with a former WWE star after his return on AEW Dynamite. The star has been out of action for more than a year now.
At the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, The Young Bucks made their shocking return to cost Swerve Strickland the World title against Jon Moxley in the main event. On Dynamite last week, the EVPs had an altercation with Swerve and Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, ex-WWE star Keith Lee could return as a heel to join Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.
After his AEW debut in 2022, Keith Lee formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland, but the duo later broke up after having tag title glory. A feud between the two is still pending since their separation. Lee was also slated for a match against Swerve at Worlds End 2023 before his lengthy absence, and he has been out of action ever since.
Amid the ongoing feud between Swerve Strickland and The Bucks, Keith Lee could be brought back as a heel so he could get his long-awaited revenge on Strickland. The feud could be the perfect opportunity to bring Lee back on TV, as fans have been missing him for quite some time.
The Young Bucks explained their actions on AEW Dynasty
After they cost Swerve Strickland the AEW World title in the main event of Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks showed up on Dynamite last week to explain their actions. In their promo, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson explained that they did it for their friend, Hangman Page, as he didn't want Swerve to be the World Champion:
"We did it for our good friend. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, you’re welcome. This is what you wanted all along. You never wanted Swerve to be the champion ever again. We did that for you," The Bucks said.
Only time will tell how the story between The Bucks and Swerve develops going forward.