AEW's Young Bucks confirm they will contact recently released WWE stars

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have finally returned to the company after a lengthy hiatus. They came back at the recent Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, where they unexpectedly showed up and attacked Swerve Strickland, costing him his world title match against Jon Moxley.

The Young Bucks are one of the most influential tag teams in the current wrestling landscape. Before the formation of All Elite Wrestling, they were NJPW regulars. In this Japanese promotion, they won the IWGP Tag Team Championships twice and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships a staggering seven times. They intend to have a match at the upcoming NJPW Resurgence PPV. Hence, they have challenged War Dogs, a Bullet Club sub-group. Interestingly, they strongly hinted that they will contact recently released WWE stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to strengthen their team.

"I think the War Dogs are always down for a fight right? And so are we but there are only two of us but there are all of you guys. So mathematically it does not add up, does it? Well, fortunately, we know a couple of OG friends who are always up for a fight. We should call them. I think that would be 'Too Sweet'" said Matt Jackson.

Once upon a time, The Young Bucks, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were members of the Bullet Club.

The Young Bucks revealed why they attacked Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2025

This week on Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed that they attacked the New Flavor on Dynasty just for their good friend/former Elite member Hangman Adam Page.

"We did it for our good friend. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, you’re welcome. This is what you wanted all along. You never wanted Swerve to be the champion ever again. We did that for you," said Nick Jackson. [H/T AEW's official website]

The Young Bucks' last match in AEW took place in October 2024, where they lost the world tag team titles to Private Party.

