The Young Bucks’ AEW Dynamite stand-off and Death Riders' defeat have profound impact on ratings

The Young Bucks made their presence felt this week on AEW Dynamite following their Dynasty 2025 return. The All Elite EVPs' comeback has seemingly translated into a major boost in television ratings for the show.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling rolled into Baltimore, MD, this Wednesday, and the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming caught up with the roster in the aftermath of Dynasty. The pay-per-view's much-criticized ending led to many discussions heading into the latest episode of Dynamite. However, the show tackled the issue head-on, with Jon Moxley receiving an interesting offer from The Young Bucks, who explained their actions on April 6.

Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm appeared on Wednesday herself, working her signature commentary. Potential future contenders for the Men's and Women's AEW World Titles were featured on this week's edition of Dynamite, including top names such as Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, MJF, Megan Bayne, Thunder Rosa, and Kris Statlander. Following up on Dynasty 2025 with an action-packed and storyline-driven episode of their flagship show has seemingly paid off majorly for Tony Khan and the company.

Ad

Trending

Wrestlenomics has reported that the April 9 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite has drawn an average of 659,000 viewers, registering a massive spike over last week's figure of 594,000. The 18-49 demo rating saw an increase from 0.16 to 0.17 this week as well.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

These numbers do not include figures from MAX, where Dynamite is simulcast.

The Young Bucks explained their actions on AEW Dynamite

Viewers were left stunned last Sunday as Swerve Strickland was pinned by defending AEW World Champion Jon Moxley after being neutralized by the returning Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in a controversial main event finish to Dynasty 2025.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The One True King declared that he and his Death Riders would continue their dominance and received, in turn, an olive branch from The Young Bucks, who offered to jointly create a mega-alliance with The Elite. However, the EVPs and even their stable-mate Kazuchika Okada are seemingly under Swerve's crosshairs and Kenny Omega's.

Ad

In the meantime, the Bucks claimed that they attacked Strickland at Dynasty for Hangman Page. The latter, for his part, clarified to Prince Nana backstage that he had not intended to help The Realest in Philadelphia. It remains to be seen if The Cowboy is on the verge of potentially joining forces with his archrival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More