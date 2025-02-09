  • home icon
  Former WWE Superstar "can't wait" to reunite with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows after their WWE release

By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:46 GMT
The Good Brothers (Image Credits: WWE.com)
WWE has parted ways with multiple superstars, including Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins, sent a three-word message to The Good Brothers.

The duo was released in 2020 and brought back in 2022. They reunited with AJ Styles and reformed The OC, fooling their former Bullet Club stablemate, Finn Balor.

On X, Myers shared a photo of him alongside Anderson and Gallows with The Good Brothers holding the IMPACT Tag Team Championship.

"Can’t wait boys," wrote Myers.

Check out Myers' post:

Myers is a former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He is currently part of The System in TNA. The faction consists of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, and Johnny "Dango" Curtis.

Karl Anderson was looking for a singles push in WWE

Karl Anderson has primarily been part of a tag team with Luke Gallows. However, he was looking for a singles push in the company.

Speaking on the Talk N' Shop podcast, Anderson was asked if he was interested in a singles push in the company. The 45-year-old claimed he wanted a singles run with Gallows as his heater. He said:

“When am I gonna add a WWE singles title to my collection? Listen, I’m trying here, I want one. I’ve been trying for one for a long time. I think a run with a singles title with the Big LG as my heater is something that, trust me, something that we’ve been pushing for a long time.”

Anderson is a former NEVER Openweight Champion. Interestingly, he held the title while signed to WWE. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he lost the title back to Tama Tonga in his last appearance for NJPW.

Anderson and Gallows held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice during their WWE careers and won the Tag Team World Cup in 2019.

Edited by Arsh Das
