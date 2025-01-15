"I'm trying here" - Absent WWE star says he's been pushing for a singles title run

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has shared that he is still looking to get a singles title reign in the company. He wants his tag team partner Luke Gallows to play a specific role.

The two stars returned to WWE on the October 10, 2022 episode of RAW. They reunited with AJ Styles and immediately got into a feud with The Judgment Day. Finn Balor wanted The Phenomenal One to join his group, but the latter had better ideas. The Machine Gun is currently out with an injury, and he's expected to be sidelined for multiple months.

On the latest edition of the Talk N' Shop podcast, a viewer asked Karl Anderson whether he was interested in winning a singles title with Luke Gallows serving as his heater.

“When am I gonna add a WWE singles title to my collection? Listen, I’m trying here, I want one. I’ve been trying for one for a long time. I think a run with a singles title with the Big LG as my heater is something that, trust me, something that we’ve been pushing for a long time.” [H/T Fightful]

Karl Anderson confirmed that he will miss WWE WrestleMania 41

The Machine Gun will not be able to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year due to his serious injury. AJ Styles is also out of action due to an injury, and it's currently unknown when he will be cleared to return.

Karl Anderson confirmed on Talk'n Shop that he'll be out for at least six or seven more months, which means he'll most likely miss WrestleMania this year.

"I am out indefinitely, I’d say at least six or seven more months with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum," Anderson said.

It'll be interesting to see when The OC will make their long-awaited return. Michin, who used to be a member of the group, regularly appears on SmackDown and was currently in the finals of the Women's United States Title tournament.

