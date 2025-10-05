Ex-WWE star to turn heel after 545-days and become the new AEW World Champion soon? Exploring the possibility

A certain former WWE Superstar is gunning for the AEW World Championship. Could they finally turn heel after one and a half years and become the new world champion in the process?Samoa Joe is set to challenge 'Hangman' Adam Page for the world title at WrestleDream in under two weeks. This will be their first time taking on one another in singles action, but not their first time facing off for the belt. At Revolution 2024, Joe put his title on the line against both Hangman and Swerve Strickland in a three-way match and successfully walked out as still the champion.The former WWE Superstar looks to be a genuine threat to Hangman's title reign, as he has yet to be pinned by him. Joe reminded him of this fact last Wednesday. It doesn't help that something seemed to awaken within the Samoan Submission Machine, and he could bring out the killer instincts inside him for this match.One of these could include winning at all costs, and Samoa Joe could end up turning heel just to take down 'Hangman' Adam Page. He could employ questionable tactics or take things too far to become the AEW World Champion. This would be his first time being a heel since Dynasty 2024, as he turned face after he lost his championship.Samoa Joe and Hangman Page are set for segment on AEW DynamiteFollowing their title match for WrestleDream being made official, it seems that the two will have a proper forum to address the situation heading into the upcoming pay-per-view.It has been announced that Samoa Joe and Hangman Page will be featured in a face-to-face encounter during the special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite this coming week.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max TUESDAY, 10/7 AEW World Champion Hangman Page + @SamoaJoe Face-to-Face The animosity between Hangman Page + Samoa Joe exploded on Dynamite! Before they fight at #AEWWrestleDream, Hangman + Joe will meet face to face, THIS TUESDAY!Last week, things got heated between them, with Joe taking the first shot. It remains to be seen if they'll have a more civil conversation or whether it might get physical once more.