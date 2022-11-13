Fans allegedly wanted former WWE Executive to be fired during clash involving AEW star Sting, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently recalled the time when fans were calling for Vince Russo to be fired during a unique bout between AEW star Sting and Abyss in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling).

Wrestling fans may recognize Russo as a uniquely creative mind, birthing a variety of different concepts that didn't always click with the crowd. One of which was the Last Rites match between Sting and Abyss at TNA Destination X 2007.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran recalled the contest and described how fans responded by calling for Russo's dismissal.

"Sting was working with Abyss. Oh it's a horrible concept, I don't know how you can get up and- I don't know what you would cheer, I don't know. But I remember I'm watching the crowd and I saw Vince [Russo] on the other side of the arena floor, he's watching it but he's watching it like this- he had a curtain he's looking [through] and the people started saying 'fire Russo, fire Russo'," Mantell recalled.

The former Zeb Colter continued to reminisce that Russo tried to palm the blame off on him, which he affirmed was not the case.

"I heard later that he [Russo] actually told Dixie Carter who was the owner [of TNA] that it was my idea, which it wasn't. She never said anything to me about it so anyway it was a horrible match," said Mantell said. [From 2:03 to 2:54]

Check out the full clip below:

Sting will renew acquaintances with another TNA rival at AEW Full Gear 2022

Sting is set to meet another of his legendary adversaries from the days of TNA at the upcoming AEW Full Gear event. As is often the case, the Icon will team with Darby Allin to take on the pairing of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal after the latter brought the former to AEW to deal with Darby.

AEW's new signee Jarrett and Sting shared the ring on several occasions in TNA, clashing against one another for the World Heavyweight title in numerous bouts. Their history with one another goes even further than TNA, having faced one another multiple times during their shared time in WCW.

Sting and Lethal were also acquainted during their TNA days, with the latter challenging for the former's world title in 2008.

Do you remember the Last Rites match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes