8 female AEW stars who have competed in WWE

AEW has been building its women’s division extremely well over the past couple of years. The promotion has given a chance to several newcomers to make a name for themselves in the company.

AEW has also signed several international wrestlers to the company to strengthen its women’s division. There are a few active wrestlers from Japan who are signed to AEW.

Surprisingly, there aren’t too many former WWE Superstars performing in AEW’s women’s division. There are a few big names who have competed in WWE before. However, the numbers are much lesser than that of the male division.

However, there are still a few AEW stars who competed in WWE without being signed to the company. With that in mind, take a look at the eight female AEW stars who have previously competed in WWE.

#8. Tay Conti was part of WWE NXT for some years

Tay Conti is becoming a big name in AEW. She has competed in some big matches and picked up good victories to come across as a threatening competitor. At AEW Full Gear 2021, Conti challenged Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Before becoming a top name in AEW, Conti was a WWE Superstar. She signed with WWE in October 2016 and made her professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando, Florida on April 1, 2017.

Conti competed on WWE NXT for several years but never made it big. She was released from her contract in April 2020 as part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conti has been critical of her bookings in WWE and got a chance to prove herself in AEW.

#7. AEW has been the right place for Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes was working as a model when she was invited to a WWE tryout in 2011. Things went well for Brandi, who signed her developmental contract with WWE in March 2011.

She worked with the company for a few years and competed in several matches. She also met her husband Cody Rhodes while working on the promotion. In 2016, she asked for her release from WWE.

In 2019, Rhodes became Chief Brand Officer of AEW, a promotion that was co-founded by her husband. Brandi has since competed in several matches for AEW over the past couple of years.

She recently returned from her maternity leave to once again enter the ring. Brandi has significantly improved as an in-ring performer over the years.

