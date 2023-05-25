Final AEW Double or Nothing match card: ECW legend to officiate; former WWE stars raise the stakes

AEW Double or Nothing will go down at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas this Sunday. The company's May 28th pay-per-view event will go head-to-head with NXT Battleground. The Jacksonville-based promotion announced several additions to their big show on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Adam Cole versus Chris Jericho was made official for AEW Double or Nothing on Dynamite. The two former WWE stars will collide in an Unsanctioned Match. The extremely personal bout will be overseen by none other than Sabu.

The ECW legend made a surprise appearance on Dynamite this week. Sabu showed up during the in-ring promo segment between Cole and Jericho. He then helped Cole and Roderick Strong fend off the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Below is the updated match card for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 as of Wednesday, May 24.

MJF (C) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin - Pillars Four-Way match for the AEW World Championship

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (C) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal - AEW World Tag Team Championship (Special guest referee: Mark Briscoe)

Wardlow (C) vs. Christian Cage (with Luchasaurus) - Ladder match for the AEW TNT Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Aaron Solo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. QT Marshall vs. Ricky Starks vs. 16 TBD competitors- 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Jamie Hayter (C) vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page) - Anarchy in the Arena match

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie – Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship

Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. The Hardy Party (Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) - Six-man tag team match (If Hardy Party wins, Matt Hardy will own Ethan Page's contract)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho – Unsanctioned Match (with Sabu as the special enforcer)

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole raise their stakes for AEW Double or Nothing

The Wizard and BayBay have been at odds with each other for weeks. Things got extremely personal when Jericho made Cole watch Britt Baker beat to the inch of her life by The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm).

The two men appeared inside the ring to sign the contract for their Unsanctioned Match at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Cole said he couldn’t wait to beat Jericho for what he did to his girlfriend during a previous episode of Dynamite.

The Owen Hart Cup winner then introduced Sabu. The ECW legend walked to the ring and immediately joined Cole and Roderick Strong in taking out the Jericho Appreciation Society. Sabu was then announced as the special enforcer for the match this Sunday.

It remains to be seen how the bout will go down.

