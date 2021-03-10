First ever AEW Dark: Elevation match set to take place tonight

On February 24, AEW announced its brand new show called AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air every Monday night on AEW's YouTube Channel. The show is set to commence on March 15, but its first match will take place tonight.

The show will feature both established stars and new talent who will battle it out in matches. These stars will be called on the spot by the announcing duo of Tony Schiavone and the newly signed Paul Wight.

AEW announced on its Twitter account moments ago that the first match of Elevation will take place tonight before Dynamite at 7:30 p.m. ET between Jungle Boy and Danny Limelight.

TONIGHT The FIRST-EVER #AEWDark:Elevation match will take place before #AEWDynamite! It's Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight with Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight commentating their first-ever match together! Action starts at 7:30pm &

Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/apRLiWk6wq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021

The match will see a mix of two exciting wrestling styles and personas. Even though Jungle Boy is clearly the well-known wrestler of the two, Danny Limelight is a famous independent wrestler who has already started making his mark on AEW.

Limelight is frequently featured in matches on AEW Dark where he is most commonly used to put over and improve the record of other wrestlers who have big matches ahead of them on Dynamite.

Limelight's talent isn't only restricted to AEW Dark. He is also a regular on NJPW Strong, where he has recently found success in his matches.

Dynamite will feature the aftermath of the AEW Revolution tonight

Christian Cage in AEW

AEW conducted its first pay-per-view of 2021 last Sunday - AEW Revolution. They even created a lot of buzz and got a lot of people talking for better or for worse.

Advertisement

One of the main takeaways from the pay-per-view was what happened after the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

After the match had ended, fans were expecting a huge explosion to end the event. But the 'boom' was rather underwhelming, with viewers demanding an explanation for what had happened. Tony Khan assured that the situation will be addressed on Dynamite.

Another major talking point was the debut of Christian Cage who had been hyped up as the "Hall of Fame" worthy talent on last week's AEW Dynamite by Paul Wight. He will be there tonight on Dynamite, addressing his arrival in the promotion.

It's Wednesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/q77fre1AwF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021

With a stacked card for tonight's Dynamite, a large number of fans will tune in to watch the fallout of the AEW Revolution and how AEW ties up some loose ends.