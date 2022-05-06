5 things AEW subtly told us on Dynamite this week: Massive heel turn; dream feud teased for WWE legends; possible reason why debuting star lost the title

Welcome to this week's column on things AEW subtly told us during the latest installment of Dynamite last night.

The company went all out hyping Double or Nothing 2022, which is less than four weeks away.

Though top names like CM Punk and Scorpio Sky were missing, the Baltimore audience didn't seem to feel their void.

So to cut to the chase, the entire episode gripped everyone until the end, primarily because of high-stakes matches and storyline developments.

Without further ado, we'll get started with five subtle things fanatics might have missed during AEW Dynamite this week.

#5. Hangman Page steadily turning heel/tweener heading into AEW Double or Nothing 2022

CM Punk will challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the coveted AEW World Championship in the main event of Double or Nothing this year.

The forthcoming match initially seemed to be billed as a clash between the two of the biggest babyfaces, but that probably changed last night. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy, who recently recovered from COVID, cut what seemed like a heelish promo.

Once portrayed as a low esteem guy, Page has now seemingly become more aggressive. He put his upcoming opponent on notice, quipping that their match wouldn't be a 'masturbatory' Bret Hart tribute match.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been paying homage to the WWE legend lately, just like FTR has been doing in their matches. Page's statement was a blunt dig at Hart.

His promo was reminiscent of when AEW turned Bryan Danielson's heel without explanation during his feud against Page.

Regardless, it's almost a foregone conclusion that AEW could be planning to turn Hangman Page into a heel persona against a red-hot babyface in CM Punk.

#4. The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks teased on AEW Dynamite

Will these two teams get on a collision course again?

Jeff Hardy finally made a highly-anticipated singles debut on Wednesday night when he defeated Bobby Fish to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament.

More than the predictable outcome of the match, it was the aftermath that made headlines on social media. Matt and Jeff came face-to-face with Nick and Matt, clearly selling off the post-match segment.

Being hailed as one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, a match between The Young Bucks and The Hardys has money written all over it.

The two teams have a rich history, dating back to their time in ROH, where they slugged it out for the World Tag Team titles. The Bucks and The Hardys have already planted seeds for another chapter of their rivalry on BTE.

It's only a matter of time before AEW pulls the trigger on this feud, possibly on the road to Double or Nothing.

#3. Possible reason why Deonna Purrazzo lost to Mercedes Martinez

The two women headlined AEW Dynamite this week!

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo and AEW star Mercedes Martinez resumed their long-running rivalry in the main event of Dynamite this week.

Purrazzo lost her ROH Women's World Championship to interim ROH Women's Champion Martinez in a grueling match. The latter made The Virtuosa tap out to the Dragon Sleeper submission maneuver to clinch the victory.

Although Martinez came off as a believable champion, Purrazzo taking the pinfall loss felt unexpected. She's undoubtedly the pioneer of the IMPACT Wrestling Women's Division.

The Virtuosa would have benefitted the most from this victory. AEW should have made her look like an indomitable force, which could have helped build a dream feud against Britt Baker in the future.

However, Tony Khan likely made the booking decision precisely on the two women's work barriers. The head honcho would want one of his employees to hold the title rather than someone from another promotion.

#2. Serena Deeb could dethrone Thunder Rosa at Double or Nothing 2022

This match could be one for the ages!

After last night's intense exchange of words between Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb, the company announced that the two women would collide on May 29.

Though still early to predict, AEW seems to be propelling Deeb to become the next AEW Women's Champion. She outclassed Rosa on the mic, hinting that the latter's fairytale run with the title reign could end later this month.

Moreover, the former WWE Superstar is on a 9-0 winning streak, with her biggest win coming off against Hikaru Shida last month. The company could put Deeb on a pedestal at Double or Nothing 2022, knowing that her in-ring career is winding down.

She rightfully deserves to capture the women's title of a major promotion, which has long eluded her legendary career.

#1. Julia Hart will eventually join The House of Black

Nearly five months after the incident that saw Malakai Black spat black mist into Julia Hart's eyes, The Varsity Blondes finally called out the former and his stablemates on AEW Dynamite this week.

However, it didn't turn out to be their best night as The House of Black annihilated Garrison and Pillman Jr.

The stable even terrorized Hart and prompted her to smash the chair on her best pals, which she almost did but refused upon getting second thoughts.

The Death Triangle came out to save the day when Black removed Hart's eye patch. But AEW teased Julia embracing the dark side. While her persona may not be corrupted yet, it could change down the road.

