5 Underrated stars on the current AEW roster

2021 has been a great year for AEW. They pulled through the pandemic. Their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, is moving to mother network TBS. And they signed marquee names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. AEW has changed the game for sure.

The problem with WWE is that it doesn't offer talent to grow to its full potential. Someone as talented as Aleister Black got lost in the shuffle. Later, he managed to find his space in AEW as Malakai Black. AEW seems like the promised land where wrestlers can be wrestlers and not TV show characters.

Despite that, not all talent have the opportunity to get over. Booking pro-wrestling is an art where potential talent is allowed to shine. It can be meaningful feuds, matches, wins, angles, or promos. An undercard comedy gimmick like Orange Cassidy became a top player after feuding with Chris Jericho. But not everyone can get over it. Some have to put others over. When this happens to a high-potential talent, he/she can be underrated. Here's the ranking of five AEW underrated stars in 2021:

5. AEW's Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa first caught attention in Lucha Underground as the Kobra Moon. She was green at the time. She honed her skills by working all over the world. Rosa debuted AEW on August 22, 2020, as the reigning NWA Women’s Champion. She unsuccessfully challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World title at All Out that year. She earned her first major victory against Dr. Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match widely considered one of the best 2021 matches.

In the final episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021, Rosa faced Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship Tournament semi-final. She pulled out the best match from Cargill. Rosa was defeated due to interference from debuting Mercedes Martinez and lost her title opportunity once again.

Thunder Rosa is one of the top female talents in AEW. Yet, she hasn’t won any belts in the company. She deserves to be the center of attraction in the women’s division. Keeping her away from the championship scene is not doing any favors to her talent or the women’s division.

