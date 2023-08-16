"For now, we don't talk" - Top AEW star opens up about her relationship with WWE's Asuka

One of AEW's top female performers has revealed that she no longer speaks to WWE Superstar Asuka, despite being the latter's mentee in the past.

The star in question is AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, who got to know the former Kana during her time in Ice Ribbon and Pro Wrestling WAVE. She also crossed paths with the WWE stalwart on the independent circuit while they were freelancers.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shida spoke highly of the WWE Superstar and admitted that she learned a lot from her.

"For now, we don't talk. But I had been [a] freelancer after six years, I started wrestling, and when I became [a] freelancer, Kana-san told me many things, like how I negotiate with the companies and how I [sic] wrestle as [a] freelancer. She was always like a teacher to me. I don't know how she feels, but for me, she was kind of a teacher, especially after I became a freelancer because she was also freelancer."

The AEW star further revealed that she was no longer in contact with Asuka.

"She told me a lot of things. And after she came to the U.S., actually, we [didn't] talk, maybe only one or two times. So, we don't talk, and we don't text each other, but still, I learned so many things." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Expand Tweet

Shida said she respected Asuka and was very happy about her success in WWE.

"Even [though] we don't talk, she's [still] my teacher [on] how I behave as a champion and how we [succeed] in other countries. I absolutely respect her even if we don't talk. I'm so happy she is here, and she's [succeeded] a lot." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Asuka had much to say about a popular Japanese promotion

As previously stated, The Empress of Tomorrow worked primarily for Japan's Pro Wrestling WAVE and Ice Ribbon promotions. She also performed in companies like DDT, SHIMMER, and JWP. But one promotion that she never worked for was STARDOM.

In a series of tweets, while replying to a fan, Asuka stated that the STARDOM promotion was set up to destroy her. However, she doesn't know what happened to 'that company' after she moved to America.

Expand Tweet

Asuka added that she was always hated by the Japanese media, mainly because she never cared for them and only cared about her fans. She also thanked Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Triple H for their support over the years.

What do you think of the WWE veteran's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here