WWE star Asuka breaks character about real-life issues with a promotion; says she was hated and thanks Triple H and others for support

Former women's champion Asuka has always been direct about what she feels and has never really stepped away from saying so openly. The WWE star has now broken character on Twitter to go on a rant about the issues she's faced. She also focused on the promotion that was created just to "destroy her."

Asuka recently lost her WWE Women's Title after Bianca Belair defeated her at SummerSlam, after which IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, in a series of tweets talking about issues she's faced in the past, Asuka went on to talk about how she's been the target of hate from the media for a long time. She said that because, when she was in Japan, she didn't flatter the media, and they hated her. She always put her fans first, and that's why Japanese media still hated her, adding that she was anti-Joshi Pro.

She added that Stardom had been created to "destroy" her personally, and that had always been the goal, but the promotion had failed in that. It should be noted that Asuka never competed in Stardom as a singles star.

"The former editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Weekly has made this point on several occasions. That is, Stardom is an organization that was created to defeat me. It is an organization that was created to destroy me personally. But they failed to defeat me. I don't know what happened to them after that because I came to America."

She went on to say that now that she was in WWE, she had comrades and support, naming Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Triple H.

The media could not bring me down when I came to America. They must have really wanted me to fail.

"I am used to it because I have been fighting my critics alone since my days in Japan. But now that I am here, I have comrades in arms. Charlotte, Becky, HHH and... I've walked alone in the wilderness all my life, and here I have an oasis. To the Asuka antis, I say, beat me up on the Internet all you want. I grab everything."

The star was vocal about everything that was wrong

Clearly, the star is happy where she is now in WWE. She said that when she had become a champion, the media had compared her to others and asked if she was good enough to be a champion.

Fans also came out in her support as well, showing her a lot of love.

