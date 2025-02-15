Forgotten AEW star to return as face, Saraya (fka Paige) to cause title change? 4 Finishes for Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron at Grand Slam

AEW Grand Slam in Australia is on the horizon and is set to introduce the company in the Land Down Under for the first time with a stacked match card set for the show.

One of the top in-ring bouts at the event will see Mercedes Mone defend her TBS Championship against the upstart and Australia's own Harley Cameron. For weeks, Harley has made it clear that she would be the one to dethrone The CEO. Initially turned down by Mone for a match, The CEO finally agreed to the title bout to embarrass Cameron in her home country.

Moreover, Harley Cameron has been captivating the audience with her singing talent and even released a parody of Mercedes' song with a video of her own. With the stakes higher than ever for this bout, here are the four possible finishes to the TBS Title match at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

#4. Saraya returns to cost Mercedes Mone her title

It has been a long time since AEW fans have seen popular star Saraya on television. The former Anti-Diva has been away from the company after being granted her time off by Tony Khan and exploring outside projects.

However, the wait could finally be over at AEW Grand Slam Australia with the shocking emergence of Saraya. Saraya could look for a new feud, and there would be nothing better than the two former WWE stars going at it in an AEW ring. The stars could set the world on fire with hints at Saraya still being angered at the fact that somehow Mone, the former Sasha Banks, was responsible for the former Paige having to retire in 2018.

#3. ⁠Kamille costs Mercedes Mone

Kamille had been a huge reason that Mercedes Mone has been able to keep the TBS Championship around. She was her former Wall of Protection for a long time until she left The CEO's side for not treating her right and with respect.

Moreover, Kamille has not been seen on AEW television for a long time. Looking for some payback of her own, The Brick Wall could resurface as a face (babyface) at Grand Slam Australia during the final moments of Mercedes' match against Harley Cameron and shockingly cost her the championship.

#2. ⁠Mercedes Mone wins clean

Mercedes Mone has been known not only for the star power she commands but for her top-tier in-ring acumen that she has gained with years of experience. The CEO has proven her worth as an in-ring competitor despite questionable ways to win some of her matches.

She could put that in-ring acumen to use and take out the upstart Harley Cameron in front of her home country at the Grand Slam Australia event. The difference in in-ring experience could be evident in the match, and Mone could walk away with an easy win. Alternatively, Cameron could put up a massive fight but could come up short against the veteran that is Mone.

#1. Harley Cameron pulls off an upset victory

The odds are stacked against the rising star of AEW, as she goes up against a trailblazer like Mercedes Mone in a high-stakes title match. However, she has the support of an entire country in Australia and Mone finds herself in enemy territory.

This could prove to be a game changer for Cameron, who could use the support of her home country and her prowess as an in-ring competitor. She could dispatch Mercedes Mone to pull off a major upset and win the TBS Championship in grand fashion in front of her home country.

