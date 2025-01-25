Former AEW champion to leave the company due to backstage frustration? Exploring the possibility

A former AEW champion is currently involved in a high-profile storyline that sees a legendary superstar on the last leg of his illustrious career. But it is a possibility that the top star could leave the company due to building frustrations.

The star in question is none other than MJF. He has been feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. The rivalry began on the night Jarrett announced that he had signed his final wrestling contract with Tony Khan's company and made his intentions clear that he wanted to win a world championship before hanging up his boots.

MJF offered The Last Outlaw the chance to join forces with him, but he was turned down. Over the next few weeks, the duo engaged in quite some heated verbal exchanges and even came to blows after things escalated. Weeks of animosity have hinted at the fact that MJF and Jeff Jarrett are on a collision course.

However, things could change at their highly-anticipated match sometime soon. It could see MJF shockingly lose to Double J, leading to him expressing his frustrations backstage and quitting AEW in the storyline.

After a hiatus of a few months, The Salt of the Earth could make his return to begin a feud with Hangman Adam Page as teased on the latest episode of Dynamite, or possibly go after the AEW World Championship.

MJF demanded an apology from Jeff Jarrett on AEW television

The ongoing feud between MJF and Jeff Jarrett has been a focal point on AEW television week after week. From making highly personal remarks to exchanging blows, the duo has captivated the audience with their chemistry.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth demanded an apology from Double J for his actions last week on the show, where both superstars crossed every line in a heated verbal exchange. MJF ended the segment by issuing a stern warning to The Last Outlaw.

With an in-ring showdown possibly taking place between the duo sooner than later, it remains to be seen who eventually comes out on top when the bell rings.

