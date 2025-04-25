Former AEW star to make blockbuster WWE return and attack Cody Rhodes on SmackDown? Looking at the chances

Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Despite a valiant effort, the American Nightmare could not retain his title.

Cody is now set to appear this week on SmackDown and address the WWE Universe for the first time since losing the title. Another former AEW star is also expected to be at the same show. Malakai Black is expected to make his return to the sports entertainment giant this week on the blue brand. He could show up suddenly during Cody's promo on SmackDown and then attack him. This could also be similar to when he showed up in AEW and attacked Cody.

An ambush from Malakai Black would be a great way for WWE to write the American Nightmare off TV. Since it looks like Cody will be out of the title picture until at the very least after Backlash, it would be a good idea to write him off TV and have him return after a few weeks and continue his feud with Black.

Bully Ray doesn't think Cody Rhodes will dethrone John Cena

With John Cena's final WWE match set to take place in a few months, he will likely drop the Undisputed WWE Championship even though he made it clear he wants to retire with the title. This begs the question of who will be the one to dethrone him.

Based on what transpired on RAW, it looks like Randy Orton might be next in line for a title shot, especially with Backlash 2025 taking place in St. Louis, Missouri. However, it's also unlikely Orton will be the one to take the title off Cena so quickly after he won it. Many fans still speculate that Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Cena, but a WWE veteran doesn't want it to happen.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he doesn't want to see the American Nightmare come back and defeat John Cena for the title.

"Here's the odd thing about Cody Rhodes and John Cena for me. I don't need to see Cody Rhodes to beat John Cena. I really don't. I don't have it in me right now to see Cody come back and beat John," Dudley said. (From 26:46 to 27:06)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Cody Rhodes.

