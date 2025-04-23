Cody Rhodes won't dethrone John Cena, says Hall of Famer, after returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes' dream run as the Undisputed WWE Champion ended at WrestleMania 41 at the hands of John Cena, who received help from Travis Scott. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said he didn't want to see The American Nightmare dethrone The Franchise Player.

Ad

Earlier this year, John Cena embarked on a journey to "ruin" wrestling by breaking Ric Flair's record for most world title wins at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player did the impossible in Las Vegas when he dethroned Cody Rhodes to win his 17th World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said he didn't want Rhodes to dethrone Cena upon his return to weekly television. He added that the creative team has yet to give the viewers a reason for The Franchise Player to lose the title to the former champion.

Ad

Trending

"Here's the odd thing about Cody Rhodes and John Cena for me. I don't need to see Cody Rhodes to beat John Cena. I really don't. I don't have it in me right now to see Cody come back and beat John," Dudley said. (From 26:46 to 27:06)

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes won't return for a while after losing to John Cena

Cody Rhodes fought for fans when he feuded with John Cena heading into WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player had some help from Travis Scott during his title match at 'Mania. In the absence of his allies, The American Nightmare failed to retain his championship in Las Vegas.

Ad

On Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said he wanted the former Undisputed WWE Champion to take a break before returning to television. The veteran added that Rhodes must give fans a reason to feel his loss, and his absence from TV could do that.

"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said. (From 11:28 to 11:46)

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what Rhodes will say about his WrestleMania loss when he returns to TV.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More