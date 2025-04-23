Cody Rhodes shouldn't return to WWE for a while, says Hall of Famer, after heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion ended at WrestleMania 41 at the hands of John Cena. Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks The American Nightmare shouldn't return to the Stamford-based promotion for a while.
Earlier this year, John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock in the pursuit of his 17th World Championship. The Franchise Player achieved his goal at WrestleMania 41 with the help of Travis Scott, defeating The American Nightmare for the title in Las Vegas.
On Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer said that Cody Rhodes shouldn't return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon. Dudley added that fans should feel Rhodes' absence and his loss from WrestleMania 41 before The American Nightmare returns to address it.
"I would like to see them wait a while, personally. I would like the whole absence makes the heart grow fonder. Where's Cody Rhodes? We haven't heard from him? What's up with Cody? Now, when Cody finally comes back, we're finally ready to hear from him," Dudley said. (From 11:28 to 11:46)
Rhodes' loss was heartbreaking for many fans as they felt Cena used underhanded tactics to capture the coveted gold.
WWE advertised Cody Rhodes for Money in the Bank 2025
Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes faced the biggest challenge of his career as the Undisputed WWE Champion when John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and aligned with The Rock. Later, The Franchise Player lived up to his promise and won the title from The American Nightmare in Las Vegas.
After breaking Ric Flair's record, John Cena addressed his opponent from WrestleMania 41 and received loud boos. The new Undisputed WWE Champion defended The American Nightmare, but Randy Orton appeared and attacked The Franchise Player.
Many questioned where Cody Rhodes was after WrestleMania, and it might be a while before he appears on TV. Recently, the company revealed the official poster for Money in the Bank in California. The poster did have Rhodes on it, and this might be where The American Nightmare could return to the Stamford-based promotion.
