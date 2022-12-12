Former AEW star sends an interesting messsage to Liv Morgan following risky bump at WWE event

Liv Morgan received a cheeky message from a former AEW star after she took a risky bump at a WWE house show.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took on Sonya Deville in a Charleston Street Fight at the Charleston Coliseum. It was a house show that took place on December 11 2022. Liv Morgan emerged victorious in a wild match that saw Sonya Deville being put through a table.

Fans and fellow wrestlers alike showered her with praise. Fellow pro-wrestler and former AEW star Joey Janela added a cheeky piece of advice, asking her to use light tubes in her matches next time.

Liv accomplished her lifelong dream of becoming a world champion when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event.

She defeated the former UFC star at SummerSlam 2022 before dropping the belt to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The loss caused a change in her character, as Liv has portrayed a darker and edgier side of herself in recent weeks.

Liv Morgan's partner on WWE SmackDown received criticism

Dutch Mantell wasn't too impressed by Tegan Nox's showing on WWE SmackDown when she teamed up with Liv to defeat Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. The former Zebb Colter said:

"She is not ready. I don't know long she has been in developmental; I don't know what she was doing down there. She is unsure of herself. Now, that could be, I guess, ring rust, but she wasn't moving smoothly. Kind of like she was hesitating on some of the stuff she did. I saw her arm drags, pathetic! Not very good!" [50:05 - 50:25]

Tegan Nox joined WWE back in 2019 after performing well in the Mae Young Classic. However, she suffered an unfortunate knee injury that kept her out for a while. Her NXT run was also affected by injuries, and she tore her ACL in 2020, leading to another lengthy break from wrestling.

Triple H recently brought her back, as Tegan Nox made her debut on the December 2, 2022, episode of SmackDown. She helped Liv Morgan fend off Damage CTRL.

