Create

WWE Live Event Results: Liv Morgan faces former rival in Street Fight, Female star makes her in-ring debut, The Bloodline lose (Wheeling, W.V, 12/10)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Dec 11, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Liv Morgan (left); Sami Zayn and Jey Uso of The Bloodline (right)
Liv Morgan (left); Sami Zayn and Jey Uso of The Bloodline (right)

The WWE SmackDown roster continued its Holiday Tour with a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia. The event was live from the WesBanco Arena and featured multiple title matches and top stars from the blue brand in action.

The Usos kickstarted the event with an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against the Brawling Brutes. The two teams also faced off on SmackDown last night, where The Bloodline members stood tall. However, Sheamus was not in action this time and was replaced by Ridge Holland.

The match ended in DQ setting up a six-man tag team main event where Braun Strowman joined the babyfaces while Sami Zayn was in the corner of his fellow stablemates. The babyfaces won the bout after a back-and-forth contest.

Are you feeling Ucey? #WWEWheeling @WWEUsos https://t.co/j10JcXFoVj
The Brawling Brutes & Braun take home the “W” in the main event at #WWEWheeling @RidgeWWE @Adamscherr99 https://t.co/tnspu4qjOT

Liv Morgan also returned to action on the live circuit. She took on familiar rival Sonya Deville in a Street Fight. The former SmackDown Women's Champion once again showcased her new aggressive side to pick up the victory.

The ending to @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @SonyaDevilleWWE’s No DQ match at #WWEWheeling tonight! 🔥 https://t.co/6jeNMnO8ma

Next up was a tag team match where Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis defeated the Maximum Male Models. Gunther also retained his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

#Imperium ruled at #WWEWheeling ! @wwe_kaiser @VinciWWE @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/ultDrbYate

Raquel Rodriguez was in action for the first time since her arm was injured by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on the blue brand a few weeks back. The former NXT Women's Champion got some retribution as she defeated Baszler in a singles match.

Scarlett made her WWE main roster in-ring debut in a mixed tag team match. The SmackDown star teamed up with her real-life husband, Karrion Kross, to defeat Madcap Moss and Emma.

@realKILLERkross and @Lady_Scarlett13 at #WWEWheeling 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/NPOOMzBp0P

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE Live Event results from Wheeling, West Virginia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  1. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos (c) via DQ due to Interference
  2. Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville
  3. Hit Row (w/ Fab B) def. Maximum Male Models
  4. Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
  5. Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler
  6. Karrion Kross and Scarlett def. Madcap Moss and Emma
  7. Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes ( Ridge Holland and Butch ) def. The Bloodline (The Usos and Sami Zayn)

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...