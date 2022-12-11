Top SmackDown Superstar makes main roster in-ring debut at WWE Live Event; defeats Emma and Madcap Moss 

Karrion Kross has been building toward the in-ring return of his wife Scarlett for several weeks on social media, and she finally made her main roster debut at last night's WWE live event in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Scarlett has wrestled in several matches since her debut in WWE, but this is her first ever since her return to the company on the main roster. The Smokeshow teamed up with her real-life husband against fellow couple Madcap Moss and Emma.

Interestingly, it was Karrion Kross and Scarlett who were able to pick up the win.

Kross and Scarlett have targetted Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown in recent weeks

It appears that Kross' feud with Drew McIntyre has officially come to an end, as the star has already chosen his next victim. The former NXT Champion has targeted Rey Mysterio over the past few weeks and appears to believe that the WWE legend needs to be put out of his misery.

Mysterio was attacked in his own home by his son on Thanksgiving and is currently nursing an injured ankle. This has meant that Kross has been unable to lure him into a match as of yet, but clearly wants to be the man to finally retire Rey Mysterio.

This week on SmackDown, he made it clear that Mysterio was past his prime and made light of the move over to the blue brand to avoid his own son. It's unclear how long Mysterio's injury story will go on, which is preventing him from facing off against Kross.

It's also unknown what role Scarlett will play in the storyline and why the company has pushed for her return to the in-ring competition on the main roster.

