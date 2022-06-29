"It doesn't surprise me that he couldn't do it" - Former world champion gives his thoughts on CM Punk's botches at AEW Double or Nothing

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page has given his thoughts on current champion CM Punk attempting the Buckshot Lariat at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

During their main event match for the AEW World Championship, Punk attempted Page's finishing move after previously using it to put away John Silver on the May 11th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

However, things don't always go to plan, with CM Punk botching the move not once but twice. This didn't surprise Hangman Page, who spoke to Wrestling Inc. about the mistakes that The Second City Saint made during their bout.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he couldn’t do it, and that’s not a knock on him because it’s a tough-a** thing to do, and it’s something I’ve done for a long time. I’ve had time to sharpen it, he hasn’t. So, I don’t know that I have the best Go To Sleep in the world either, certainly not as good as his because he beat my a** with it.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Hangman even went as far as to say that seeing Punk mess up his signature maneuver was a slight confidence boost for himself.

“It made me feel better about myself that I can do it, I know that. Grabbing the ropes and flipping over like that and landing on your feet and hitting the guy in the face is hard on any day at any time, much less, you know, 20 minutes into a match, and I think that made me have a little more appreciation and pride in the ability to do it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The former WWE star defeated The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to secure the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view.

CM Punk acknowledged that he isn't as smooth as he used to be on AEW Dynamite

After winning the AEW World Championship, CM Punk teamed up with FTR to take on The Gunn Club and Max Caster on the June 1st edition of Dynamite. Despite picking up the win, this was another match where Punk made a visible error.

After the bout was over, Punk acknowledged that he is always aiming to get better and hopes to do that as the AEW World Champion. However, he will have to do so after a seemingly lengthy hiatus, as he sustained an injury to his foot that required surgery.

It will be interesting to see when the world champion returns to active competition after the successful procedure.

