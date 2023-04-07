Former champion is not returning to AEW "anytime soon"

Injuries have plagued the AEW locker room in recent months. While many stars have returned, Tony Khan's promotion will be without one of his biggest female stars and former Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, for a while.

Thunder Rosa last wrestled for AEW on the August 15, 2022, episode of Dark: Elevation when Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm (Rosa and Toni Storm) defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

Rosa was written out of action after suffering a back injury. Her last televised match was on the Battle of the Belts event, where she defended the Women's Title against Jamie Hayter. La Mera Mera was scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out 2022 for a title match, but the injury led to the match getting changed, and Thunder Rosa had to vacate the belt.

In an interview on the Busted Open WrestleMania Party, the Mexican star provided an update on her condition and potential return.

"That's the question everyone asks me during the signings. Unfortunately, I wasn't cleared and I don't think I'm going to be cleared anytime soon. I need another MRI," Thunder Rosa said. (h/t: Fightful)

Britt Baker opened up on her comments regarding Thunder Rosa and AEW

Britt Baker was far from pleased with Thunder Rosa not showing up to work in AEW in a non-wrestling capacity when she appeared at other wrestling conventions.

She clarified her comments in a recent interview:

"All I did on the show was ask, if she’s able to travel and she’s traveling all over the place, and she’s going on Busted Open every week saying ‘I’m still the champion,’ why can’t you come to work? Why can’t you come cut a promo? Why can’t you come do commentary or come say hi to the locker room? Kris Statlander has had her knees blown out for over a year and she’s there every single week."

Baker added:

"I can’t relate to that mentality of where you don’t want to be at work, where you tell everyone you’re the champion. I’ll be honest, I’ve asked her that same question twice and she doesn’t have an answer for me either. It’s not that I want her to work hurt or that I don’t believe in her injury. There is none of that. Just, why? Why not come to the locker room where you’re the champion, when you can." (h/t: Fightful)

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have had a storied rivalry in AEW, and when the former returns, a match between the two could be a huge draw considering that they have a little real-life heat.

