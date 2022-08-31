"I didn't see it in him" - Former ECW star shares his honest opinion about AEW's CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former ECW star Wolfie D recently shared his experience working with CM Punk during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Although Punk is best known for his WWE tenure, he has also wrestled in a few other promotions, including TNA. He appeared in the company between 2003 and 2004. Meanwhile, Wolfie D competed in the same organization under the ring name Slash.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Wolfie recalled teaming up with Shane Douglas and Sinn to face Raven, CM Punk, and Julio Dinero in numerous matches. He further noted that he initially didn't see potential in The Second City Saint to become a box office attraction.

"He was good. We did that stuff in TNA like he was some great guy or whatever. He was a good worker, he was a good performer but I didn't see it in him. I didn't see money in him. That's the thing, I did not watch wrestling after that. Maybe he was very good but I just didn't see it." (21:25 - 22:10)

Dutch Mantell shares his thoughts on CM Punk's recent controversial promo in AEW

The Best in the World has been marred by controversy lately after he called out Hangman Page for a match on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Since then, reports have suggested that Punk was upset with Page after their recent on-screen rivalry.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell explained how he would have dealt with the situation if he was Tony Khan.

"Then, if I was Tony Khan, I’d get up on that TV myself and I would bury him. Because he’s gonna bury the company when he leaves if he’s mad, anyway. So go on TV and bury him first, that’s what I would do. It’s been done before and will be done again, so hopefully, they’ll get this straightened out because there’s a lot of things about AEW that needs work on," detailed Mantell.

Punk recently faced Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship Unification Match and failed to walk away with the gold. Fans will have to wait and see how their rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

