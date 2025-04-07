Former IC Champion to sign with AEW and become Cope's new partner after FTR turns heel? Looking at the chances

Wrestling legend Cope (fka Edge) was betrayed by his close allies FTR at the AEW Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View. The duo laid him out with a vicious beatdown. However, this might open the door for a former WWE star to sign with Tony Khan's company and become Cope's new partner.

The superstar, who is also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, is Matt Cardona. He has a history with The Rated-R Superstar. During the late 2000s, Cardona was part of the Major Brothers tag team alongside Curt Hawkins. Two later aligned with Cope as his Edgeheads in WWE.

Moreover, Matt Cardona has garnered major attention as 'The Indy God' while wrestling for various promotions. Interestingly, a year ago, Matt Cardona was the star who answered Cope's Open Challenge for the TNT Championship on Dynamite.

With The Rated-R Superstar being deserted by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at Dynasty, this could lead to the return of the former WWE United States Champion Matt Cardona. He could officially sign with AEW and make a surprise appearance to save Cope from the numbers game of FTR. This could see the duo reunite for the first time since their WWE days and form a new and powerful alliance, which could take the All Elite landscape by storm.

FTR betrayed Cope following their loss at AEW Dynasty 2025

At the AEW Dynasty 2025 event, Cope and FTR were scheduled to battle The Death Riders faction members, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC. The match was contested for the Trios World Championships.

Cope and FTR put up a cohesive effort against their heated rivals, The Death Riders, despite recent tensions between them. However, it was not enough to win the gold as the heel stable managed to come out on top.

As Cope and FTR regrouped after the match, Dax Harwood dropped Cope with a Piledriver. He then brought a chair into the mix and persuaded Cash Wheeler to assault him too, which he did. The scene ended with FTR leaving their former friend beaten in the middle and starting a feud with the 11-time World Champion.

