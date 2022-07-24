Former Intercontinental champion heaps praise on Serena Deeb and former WWE star's title match at ROH Death before Dishonor

Current AEW star Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust in WWE) heaped praise on the ROH Women’s World Championship match between Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb at the Death Before Dishonot pay-per-view today.

ROH Death before Dishonor pay-per-view witnessed some incredible battles today. While Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the ROH World Championship, FTR got the better of the Briscoes after an emphatic contest. With all these matches living up to the hype, the only female division match on the main card did not disappoint as well. The fight for women's gold ended when Martinez made the challenger tap out in the center of the ring with the Brass City Sleeper.

The wrestling universe hailed the bout between FTR and the Briscoes as the best of the show. Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes took time out to congratulate the two women. He professed that Serene and Martinez displayed a perfect example of storytelling in the square circle. Here is what he wrote:

"Another great storied match tha @SerenaDeeb and @RealMMartinez just told!! #WomensWrestling @ringofhonor #DeathBeforeDishonor"

You can check out the tweet below:

Former WWE star Marcedes Martinez wanted to show the world the power of women's wrestling

Just a few days prior to the bout, the reigning ROH Women's Champion opened up about what the match against Serena meant to her.

Speaking to NBC Boston, she stated that both she and Serena were aiming to show the world what women's wrestling is all about.

“You’re looking at chain wrestling and submissions, anything technical, and of course you’re looking at the power sense of it and those big moments that you wanna take, but I think for me and Serena, we’re taking this very seriously. We’re going in there, showing the world what women wrestlers, and we put that emphasis on the wrestling because that’s what this is all about." (12:00 onwards) (H/T - Fightful)

Martinez signed with AEW in 2021 after having two stints with WWE. Do you think she could be one of the promotion's future greats? Sound off in the comments section below!

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far