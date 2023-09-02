AEW has been in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago for the past few days, in the build-up to All Out. If he were to appear on Collision this coming Saturday, possibilities could arise of a certain former nWO member confronting him?

Punk's status on AEW has been reduced to another big question mark recently, following rumored backstage conflict with other AEW stars. There has been no confirmation whether he'll make an appearance, but in case that he does, Punk may address crowd, as he does so usually.

At Collision, Dennis Rodman, who was confirmed to be making an appearance, could come out and exchange a few words with CM Punk. He could berate Punk, and use his not-so-good recent image against him, which could lead to a physical altercation between the two.

Expand Tweet

Rodman briefly appeared in the now defunct WCW in 1997 to join the nWo, funnily enough, during the middle of an NBA Finals series. After the series, he would appear at the Bash at the Beach event later that year. He tagged with Hulk Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page, and one of the players he took on in the finals, NBA Hall of Famer, Karl Malone.

This could be a similar segment to Chris Jericho and Mike Tyson back in 2020, when the two confronted each other on a segment of Dynamite. This would be the second NBA Hall of Famer to be appearing on AEW, as Shaquille O'Neil's infamous feud with Cody Rhodes came earlier.

A certain leader rose up amidst recent CM Punk and Jack Perry dispute

CM Punk and Jack Pery's backstage dispute during All In has been the talk of the town, and has sadly become the most talked about scenario coming out of the event. Each day, reports regarding the situation have been released, with the hopes of shedding more light on the situation.

A recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter came out and mentioned Samoa Joe as one of the persons who primarily helped in dealing with the situation. At a point, reportedly many of the talent came together, and Joe was credited as being the backstage leader at the time.

"Joe was very upset and went to calm Punk down. Another person said that many of the wrestlers think both Perry and Punk were at fault, and when the talent found out, they got more motivated to put on great matches. It kind of brought everyone together and Samoa Joe was a real leader."

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is currently intertwined in yet another out-of-ring conflict. This may affect his future appearances on the promotion, as more information regarding the situation comes out, and how it is dealt with, moving forward.

In case Punk does appear on Collision this Saturday, what are your thoughts on a possible segment with Dennis Rodman? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here