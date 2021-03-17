"I was surprised" - Former RAW GM reacts to Sting wrestling in AEW

Former RAW general manager and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was recently asked about his thoughts on Sting still wrestling in AEW in 2021.

It came as a big surprise when Sting appeared on the Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite last year. The Icon wrestled his first AEW match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Bischoff revealed whether he was surprised by Sting's in-ring pursuits in 2021. The former RAW general manager replied that he was only surprised when Sting overcame the injury he suffered in his match against Seth Rollins in WWE. However, Sting's love for pro wrestling did not surprise Bischoff in any way:

"Well, Sting, I was surprised because like everybody else, I was under the impression that the injury that he sustained, I think while he was in WWE, would never allow him to step back into the ring again. So, from that perspective, yes. But, if that would have never occurred or if I had never known about that and somebody were to say, ‘Hey, you now, do you think Sting will ever wrestle again when he’s 61?’ I would have bet on that."

"Sting has passion, you know. He has fire. He loves it when it’s good, when it’s fun and when he can click and the things around him are clicking at the same time, Sting is just fun to watch because he has almost a childlike energy and enthusiasm, still, so that part doesn’t surprise me. The part that he overcame the injury, you know frankly, did."

Sting's first AEW match took a cinematic route

Sting teamed up with TNT Champion Darby Allin at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The duo faced Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a cinematic street fight.

Despite interference from Will Hobbs and Taz's son, Hook, Team Taz couldn't pick up the win. Sting won the match for his team after hitting Ricky Starks with a Scorpion Death Drop.

