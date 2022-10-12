Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion provides a major update about his potential retirement from pro wrestling

AEW star Dax Harwood has admitted on social media that his time in wrestling might be drawing to a close in the near future.

Harwood and his FTR partner Cash Wheeler have had a remarkable 2022 so far. The duo has had multiple candidates for match of the year candidates and held three of the most prestigious tag team titles in the industry.

As a veteran of the business, Harwood knows that he has a limited shelf life. After being asked on Twitter when he's going to retire from wrestling, this is what the former RAW Tag Team Champion had to say.

"@bkahhd I will retire within the next 3-5 years." tweeted @DaxFTR

Harwood is currently in his 18th year in wrestling. He made his debut in 2004, and has sustained multiple injuries along the way. However, with the position that FTR are currently in, Dax and Cash will continue to give it their all for their legions of fans around the world.

FTR further cemented their wrestling legacy at AEW Battle of the Belts IV

Fresh off a successful defense of their IWGP Tag Team Championships against Aussie Open at the NJPW "Royal Quest" event, FTR continued to forge their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams in the world when they arrived at AEW Battle of the Belts IV.

Dax and Cash defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gates of Agony in the show's main event. This marked the sixth time they have defended their crowns since winning them from The Briscoe Brothers at the "Supercard of Honor" event in April 2022

However, FTR were able to overcome the two huge members of "The Embassy," successfully defending their titles and continuing to hold three championships simultaneously.

