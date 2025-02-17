Former rival to make grand WWE return to cost John Cena the Elimination Chamber match? Analyzing the chances

The WWE Universe is set to witness the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41, i.e., Elimination Chamber 2025. The event will happen on Saturday, March 1, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. A key attraction for the event will be John Cena's last appearance as an in-ring competitor at the show.

The 16-time World Champion declared himself for the Men's Chamber match after failing to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, a major curveball can be thrown his way amidst the wave of multiple AEW releases.

One of those names is Miro. Tony Khan recently granted him his release, and he is now a free agent. This could set the path for his return to WWE at the expense of his old rival, John Cena.

The Bulgarian Brute's return to the global juggernaut could happen at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to have another big moment for the company. Miro could blast his way into the chamber and target John Cena to cost him the match, possibly to have one last battle on his farewell tour.

This could set the tone for a huge WrestleMania rematch from 10 years ago. Miro, who lost that match to Cena in 2015 and would want to exact revenge upon his return, could challenge The Cenation Leader to a battle at WrestleMania 41.

Miro's next appearance announced amidst rumors of a WWE return

While the internet continues to speculate Miro's rumored return to WWE, his next wrestling appearance has been announced after his recent departure from Tony Khan's company.

The former TNT Champion is set to attend events of Qatar Pro Wrestling on February 21 and 22 at Aspire Ladies Sport Hall in Doha, Qatar. Whether he wrestles or just makes an appearance is yet to be seen.

Moreover, with Miro free to sign with other promotions, it will be interesting to see if he chooses to return to his former company and have a possible feud with his old rival, who is on the last leg of his illustrious career.

