Former TNT Champion to turn heel after nearly two years at AEW Forbidden Door 2025? Exploring the chances

AEW Forbidden Door is set to be All Elite Wrestling's next big pay-per-view. The company has been promoting it as a pivotal showcase for the future of the company. Therefore, fans have high expectations for the show to deliver some unexpected moments. As a result, speculation has been swirling that a former TNT Champion might finally turn heel after betraying a close friend.Daniel Garcia might turn heel again at AEW Forbidden Door next weekend. The 26-year-old's last heel run spanned from October 2022 to December 2023. Since then, he has been working as a babyface in AEW. While the former TNT Champion will not be competing at the London spectacle next week, he will be in the corner of Nigel McGuinness for his match with Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Championship.What is worth noting is the fact that McGuinness got his opportunity by winning a Four-Way Match on Collision that also involved Daniel Garcia. Following his match, the technical veteran asked Garcia to be in his corner for the match. The 26-year-old reluctantly agreed to be on Nigel's side. This reluctance hints towards Garcia's potential underlying plan, possibly turning on McGuinness during the match.If such an angle unfolds where Garcia costs Nigel McGuinness the IWGP World Title match, it could set the stage for a heel turn for the former TNT Champion. Fans have been speculating about the latter's heel turn for a long time. As of late, his character has become considerably underwhelming, which opens a door for something fresh. Well, a heel turn has the potential to give Garcia a fresh start in AEW.There are high chances for this to happen at AEW Forbidden Door next week. Nonetheless, this is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what AEW has in store for the former TNT Champion moving forward.Daniel Garcia to join the Don Callis Family following AEW Forbidden Door 2025?Daniel Garcia has been on an underwhelming run in All Elite Wrestling lately. While he is constantly showing that he has what it takes to be a big star in the company, he has gotten more big losses than wins in his career. If he decides to turn heel at Forbidden Door next weekend, there is a possibility that Garcia might look for a new faction to join in AEW.Perhaps, the 26-year-old will join Don Callis' Family to continue his career following a heel turn at AEW Forbidden Door. The Invisible Hand has often urged Garcia to join his family. While the former TNT Champion has shown little interest in the offer, a heel turn could be enough to change his stance.An alliance with a top name like Don Callis could be a major step in elevating Garcia to the next level. Notably, in the past, Callis’ backing has been a game-changer for several AEW stars, and it could prove just as effective for someone like Daniel Garcia.