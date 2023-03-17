Former UFC Champion must step foot in WWE to fight Roman Reigns over controversial AEW remarks 

AEW's competitive war with WWE has naturally involved The Face of the promotion, Roman Reigns. After defending WWE during an interview, former UFC Champion Junior Dos Santos challenged The Tribal Chief, and it's high time the two took the feud into the Squared Circle.

Dos Santos spent a few months in All Elite Wrestling and even had a match at Full Gear 2021 against The Inner Circle in a 10-Man Street Fight. While the match wasn't the most positively received bout on the match card, the UFC star proved that he could perform against the likes of Chris Jericho.

Roman Reigns notably never responded to Dos Santos, who called The Tribal Chief out back in 2021 after he made some remarks about AEW and dismissed the notion that the promotion is a threat to WWE. Since there was no retaliation from Reigns, this could be an excellent story point to kick off a WWE introduction for Junior Dos Santos.

It remains to be seen if Dos Santos will ever return to pro wrestling, especially after American Top Team wasn't well-received by All Elite Wrestling fans. Notably, Paige Van Zant - from American Top Team - was signed by the promotion and has yet to appear since Double or Nothing 2022, so there might not be a future for the UFC star in AEW.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Junior Dos Santos once gave his take on former AEW World Champion CM Punk's UFC stint

CM Punk's UFC tenure is one of the most panned runs in the sport, and many fans consider his attempt to jump into MMA a failure. Originally, The Straight Edge star had two losses on his record, but his loss against UFC fighter Mike Jackson was overturned into a 'no contest' due to the latter's positive testing for marijuana.

MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 @MartialMind1



Good times. Remember when CM Punk actually got a Takedown in the UFC and secured halfguard?Good times. Remember when CM Punk actually got a Takedown in the UFC and secured halfguard? Good times. 😂 https://t.co/jB53LE8jZn

During an appearance on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate, Junior Dos Santos briefly commented on Punk's attempt at trying to get into MMA.

"He didn’t do very well in MMA, but he got the courage to go there and try it. Many guys don’t even try it," Dos Santos said.

If not a debut in WWE, could the UFC star's respect for CM Punk instead result in him returning to AEW to aid The Second City Saint in the promotion? Dos Santos could act as a good muscle for Punk if he establishes a faction similar to the Straight Edge Society in All Elite Wrestling.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes