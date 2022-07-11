"I'd be amazed if anyone s*** talking him has as well" - Former UFC fighter comes to the defense of Eddie Kingston following body-shaming tweets

Former UFC fighter and current NJPW star "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has come to the defense of AEW's Eddie Kingston after a series of tweets poking fun at Kingston's physique became prominent on social media.

During The Mad King's recent match on AEW Rampage, he took his straps down and people jumped all over the fact that Kingston's stomach was a little larger than some may have expected.

Pockets of social media began to slam Eddie's body, with the sentiment that he is not in good enough shape to be a wrestler. This prompted many within the business to clap back at Kingston's haters, with Tom Lawlor having a very explicit way of putting things.

"Eddie Kingston has stepped in between the ropes and actually fought and won in kickboxing fights. I’d be amazed if anyone s*** talking him has as well." said @FilthyTomLawlor.

Kingston isn't the only AEW star who has had people on social media come after him for his appearance. The likes of Chris Jericho and Adam Cole have been fat-shamed and skinny-shamed by detractors.

The Mad King may not look like a stereotypical pro wrestler. However, he is one of the most popular performers in the business at the time of writing due to his passion and ability.

Eddie Kingston will get his hands on his biggest hater at AEW Fyter Fest

If there is one person on planet earth that Eddie Kingston would love to fight right now, it's Chris Jericho. After months of beating each other senseless in every form, from Anarchy in the Arena to Blood and Guts, the score will be settled at Fyter Fest.

On the second part of the Fyter Fest event on July 20th, Kingston and Jericho will clash in a Barbed Wire Death Match. In the meantime, The Wizard's allies in the Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

This will be the second Barbed Wire Death Match in AEW history, with the first being the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2021.

It is sure to be one of the most graphic matches in recent memory, but who will survive this terrifying battle? Tune in to AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 20th to find out!

