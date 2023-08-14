Former Universal Champion to leave WWE after nine years and jump ship to AEW? Exploring the possibility

A former Universal Champion could be on the verge of leaving WWE, after nine years, and might jump to AEW instead. The star in question is none other than The Demon Finn Balor.

At SummerSlam, Balor looked to avenge his seven-year itch, to defeat Seth Rollins, and find closure over a match that changed his career. However, he came up short, and with this loss, he might consider looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

There are a few reasons why Finn Balor might be considering leaving WWE. He has never been fully embraced by the promotion the same way his NXT career was. He held the Universal Championship once, but he has never been a main event player à la Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

If Balor does leave WWE, where could he go next? The best option for him seems to be AEW. Tony Khan is known for giving his wrestlers more creative freedom, and Balor would certainly be able to showcase his full potential, when given a chance.

In AEW, Balor could join forces with The Elite, with whom he has history as part of BULLET CLUB. Balor could go against Kenny Omega by throwing him out of the faction with help of The Young Bucks, and go full-on heel.

This would be a great way to introduce Balor to the AEW. Only time can tell if Balor will leave the Stamford-based promotion, but it certainly is a possibility after recent results.

Kurt Angle concered that Finn Balor might leave WWE

Recently, Kurt Angle spoke about the SummerSlam clash between Rollins and Balor, expressing concerns over WWE potentially losing The Judgment Day leader.

On his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said they missed an opportunity for Balor to avenge his past and praised his capabilities.

Kurt Angle on his podcast

After Finn Balor's SummerSlam loss to Rollins, the road to the World Heavyweight Championship seems even longer for him. However, a brewing feud between Balor and Damien Priest could possibly set the stage for a clash between the two faction members.

Do you want to see Finn Balor make a jump to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here