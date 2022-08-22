"Maybe he's kind of a d**k" - Former United States Champion weighs in on CM Punk's controversial promo from AEW Dynamite

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding CM Punk and Hangman Page following AEW Dynamite.

At the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, Punk opened the show by cutting a scathing promo on his upcoming opponent Jon Moxley. But before he got to Moxley, he took a controversial shot at Hangman Page.

After reports emerged that the jibe was off-script, fans and wrestlers alike expressed confusion and annoyance on social media.

Many wrestling veterans have had their say on the situation, with Konnan being the latest. Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, the former WCW star made it clear that he wasn't sure what the truth was, but speculated that the Straight Edge star was perhaps angry, or just not a nice person in general:

"I think guys are going out there and they’re shooting on each other, and I think that a lot of guys are probably felt what [Hangman] Page said and he went out there and spoke for a lot of the boys. Maybe, we don’t know. Maybe [CM] Punk goes in there and he’s kind of p***ed with everybody, I don’t know. Or maybe he’s kind of a d**k, and he’s got his own room and he only talks to certain people and he’s a big shot." [9:25-9:56].

With lines blurred between kayfabe and reality a lot recently, Konnan also says that it's making AEW TV really interesting:

“At the end of the day, who knows what’s going on backstage? Because I haven’t really asked and I don’t know. If I did I would tell you. What I’m saying is he’s going out there, he’s shooting, there’s egos now involved. He went out there, he kind of shot on Moxley, Moxley shot on him. MJF shot on Tony Khan. Everybody’s shooting and it makes for very interesting TV, I like it.” [10:02-10:27].

CM Punk will defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Despite many people thinking that they would have to wait until All Out on September 4th, AEW President Tony Khan decided to drop a bombshell and announce that the Undisputed World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley will take place this week on Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to A closer look into the #AEW Undisputed World Championship to be decided this WEDNESDAY at #AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS: it's Interim World Champ Moxley vs. World Champ CM Punk!Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT! A closer look into the #AEW Undisputed World Championship to be decided this WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS: it's Interim World Champ Moxley vs. World Champ CM Punk!Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/JJPtsBwmlS

It will be the first time since 2013 that the two men have squared off one-on-one, with Moxley never having beaten CM Punk. However, the current Interim AEW World Champion is on the run of a lifetime and will hope to pick up the biggest win of his career this week.

Are you looking forward to AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

