Former WWE champion to attack Brock Lesnar on his return? Checking the possibility

Brock Lesnar, could be on his way back to WWE soon. The Man Who Broke The Streak will always have a warm welcome waiting for him.

With Wrestlemania 40 and Royal Rumble around the corner, the scenario is set for the return of any big name that WWE Creative has in mind, and nobody's going to forget Lesnar's dominance in previous Rumble.

However, the question of who Lesnar will face in the ring will always remain. The Eat, Sleep, Conquer Repeat wrestler has arguably feuded with almost every big name out there. Given his incredible physique and genuine ring skills, the Stamford-based company will need someone equally, if not more, skilled and intense as The Conquerer to build up a massive storyline.

One name that quickly pops to mind is Andrade El Idolo, the former AEW wrestler who has a genuine connection with the audience. The former Luchador has everything going for him to have a memorable feud with Lesnar. Lesnar's physical dominance pitted against Andrade's Never Say Die attitude - that's a match the audience will be waiting for.

While a Lesnar return will be a big pop, WWE might reserve that return for Wrestlemania. Andrade, who has completed his stint in AEW, could plan to return to either RAW or SmackDown after The Show of Shows. Andrade, wanting to make a quick impact might attack The Beast upon his return.

Have Brock Lesnar and Andrade been in a WWE ring together?

While a match between Brock Lesnar and Andrade sounds like the dream match, the two only shared the ring once.

Andrade and Lesnar never had a singles match together, the only time they were in the ring together was during the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank match. So, a program between the two talented wrestler is guaranteed to be a massive draw.

What do you think? Will Andrade and Brock Lesnar put up a good show in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

