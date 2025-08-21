Former WWE champion to betray MJF at Forbidden Door and cost him the AEW World Title? Exploring the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:51 GMT
AEW WWE
MJF (Image source: MJF on X and wwe.com)

MJF could be betrayed by a former WWE Superstar in his AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door 2025 this Sunday. The star might also cost Max the World Title at the event.

Ad

On Sunday at the Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Title. The match was made official after MJF announced that he would be executing his Casino Gauntlet Match contract last week. In a shocking moment, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet might betray Max in London.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF formed an alliance with Ricochet and the Gates of Agony to kidnap Mark Briscoe. Max also threatened to set Briscoe on fire to rage-bait Adam Page into accepting some stipulations for their match on Sunday. Ricochet and his crew were also present backstage with Max.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF had a temporary alliance with Ricochet during the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Nonetheless, this was the first time the two top stars formed an alliance. While many fans expect to see Max and Ricochet being together for a while, the ex-WWE Superstar could very well betray The Salt of the Earth at Forbidden Door.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Ricochet is a heel who can't be trusted, and with the Gates of Agony by his side, he doesn't actually need Max to reach the top. Furthermore, the former Intercontinental Champion would not allow MJF or anyone else to become the World Champion before himself. As of now, this is mere speculation.

AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door has new stipulations

While MJF held Mark Briscoe hostage, "Hangman" Adam Page was in the ring. Max introduced the stipulation that Page would lose his AEW World Title if he got counted out or disqualified in their match on Sunday, while threatening to set Briscoe on fire.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth added that he would not lose his Casino Gauntlet Match contract in case he didn't win the World Title at Forbidden Door. Page accepted the stipulations to save Mark Briscoe from being set on fire.

It remains to be seen who gets the upper hand in the AEW World Title match on Sunday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications