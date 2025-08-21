Former WWE champion to betray MJF at Forbidden Door and cost him the AEW World Title? Exploring the chances

MJF could be betrayed by a former WWE Superstar in his AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door 2025 this Sunday. The star might also cost Max the World Title at the event.On Sunday at the Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will challenge &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page for the AEW World Title. The match was made official after MJF announced that he would be executing his Casino Gauntlet Match contract last week. In a shocking moment, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet might betray Max in London.This past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF formed an alliance with Ricochet and the Gates of Agony to kidnap Mark Briscoe. Max also threatened to set Briscoe on fire to rage-bait Adam Page into accepting some stipulations for their match on Sunday. Ricochet and his crew were also present backstage with Max.MJF had a temporary alliance with Ricochet during the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Nonetheless, this was the first time the two top stars formed an alliance. While many fans expect to see Max and Ricochet being together for a while, the ex-WWE Superstar could very well betray The Salt of the Earth at Forbidden Door.Ricochet is a heel who can't be trusted, and with the Gates of Agony by his side, he doesn't actually need Max to reach the top. Furthermore, the former Intercontinental Champion would not allow MJF or anyone else to become the World Champion before himself. As of now, this is mere speculation.AEW World Title match at Forbidden Door has new stipulationsWhile MJF held Mark Briscoe hostage, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page was in the ring. Max introduced the stipulation that Page would lose his AEW World Title if he got counted out or disqualified in their match on Sunday, while threatening to set Briscoe on fire.The Salt of the Earth added that he would not lose his Casino Gauntlet Match contract in case he didn't win the World Title at Forbidden Door. Page accepted the stipulations to save Mark Briscoe from being set on fire.It remains to be seen who gets the upper hand in the AEW World Title match on Sunday.