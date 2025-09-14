Former WWE champion to finally make AEW debut at All Out and help The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibility!

The Hurt Syndicate has been feuding with Ricochet and Gates of Agony ever since they cost the former the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door. Now, the two teams will step inside the squared circle at All Out 2025.Ricochet and Gates of Agony will try a lot of underhanded tactics to gain the upper hand over MVP and his team during the match. While The Hurt Syndicate could still end up picking up the win, Ricochet and his faction could attack Bobby Lashley and his team following the bout. The heels could viciously assault the former Tag Team Champions, especially since MVP isn't a regular wrestler. Therefore, during this time, Cedric Alexander could make his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion to save his friends from the heels. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion even teased joining MVP's faction months ago when he cut a promo for Deadlock Pro Wrestling, stating that he hurts people.Cedric Alexander, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP have a lot of history together, dating back to their time in WWE when they were part of The Hurt Business. Now, since Cedric has been released from his WWE contract, he could show up in Tony Khan's promotion to help his friends. MVP explained why he left WWE for AEWBefore there was The Hurt Syndicate, there was The Hurt Business in WWE. The group consisted of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. The group was able to get over with the fans and was very dominant on the main roster. Despite their success, the faction's run was short-lived before they could even reach their peak.Speaking on a recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, MVP said that breaking up The Hurt Business without any proper explanation is what led him to leave WWE for AEW.“Everybody knows that The Hurt Business got shut down in WWE for reasons that have never been made clear to me. No one has ever said, and I begged Vince, Bobby begged Vince, please don’t do this..So when it came time for our contracts, I made it very clear that I don’t want to be there anymore,&quot; said MVP [H/T Raj Giri on X ]It will be interesting to see if Cedric Alexander will join The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.