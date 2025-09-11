"I begged Vince"- 3-time champion reveals a major reason for leaving WWE to join AEW

A former 3-time WWE champion who currently works for AEW recently revealed a massive reason as to why he left the Stamford-based promotion in favour of Tony Khan's promotion.
Over the years, there's been a lot of talent shuffle between AEW and WWE, with many stars opting to move to All Elite Wrestling either for better prospects or because they were tired of their predicament. An example of the latter is former WWE two-time United States Champion and one-time Tag Team Champion MVP. The 51-year-old left the sports entertainment juggernaut after his contract expired in August 2024 and subsequently joined All Elite Wrestling shortly after. Recently, MVP weighed in on a major reason why he chose to leave WWE.
Speaking on the latest edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Montel Vontavious Porter stated that his group, Hurt Business, alongside Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, shutting down without cause was what led him to make the decision.
“Everybody knows that The Hurt Business got shut down in WWE for reasons that have never been made clear to me. No one has ever said, and I begged Vince, Bobby begged Vince, please don’t do this..So when it came time for our contracts, I made it very clear that I don’t want to be there anymore," said MVP [H/T Raj Giri on X ]
MVP convinced Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to join AEW.
In the same edition of INSIGHT, MVP also mentioned that after he concluded he wasn't going to resign with WWE, he told both Lashley and Benjamin to follow suit and asked them to join All Elite Wrestling together. For those unaware, MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin were part of the Hurt Business faction in WWE, a group which the trio rebranded into Hurt Syndicate in Tony Khan's promotion.
"I wasn’t gonna re-sign. I was in Bobby’s ear constantly like 'Don’t re-sign. Shelton got released. Don’t re-sign. Let’s you me and Sheldon get back together. Let’s go to AEW. I know we can go to AEW and we can pick this thing back up.'" [H/T Raj Giri ]
As of today, MVP's group, the Hurt Syndicate, is one of the most dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling. The group will be competing at All Out 2025 later this month against Ricochet and Gates of Agony.
